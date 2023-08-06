Detectives investigating fatal Parkland shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Parkland Saturday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call at the Concordia Arms Apartments in the 100 block of 129th Street South at 10:01 p.m.

Deputies said when they got there they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital. Deputies searched the area but couldn’t find the shooter.

Detective and forensic units then came and investigated.

At 11:45 p.m., deputies said the 41-year-old man died from his injuries.

If you have any information you can call the sheriff’s department or make an anonymous tip through crime stoppers. You can download the P3Tips app, go to tpcrimestoppers.com, or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

