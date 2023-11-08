Detectives investigating after Seattle store clerk robbed by several young men

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating after a store clerk was robbed by several young men Sunday morning.

SPD said it got a report of a robbery around 3 a.m.

Officers went to the West Seattle business in the 2400 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest and spoke with a 33-year-old man.

The man said he was cleaning when several men in their late teens to early twenties entered the store. One of the men allegedly pointed a rifle at the clerk, directed him to the cash register, and demanded that he open them.

The men then grabbed the money and merchandise before fleeing in a white sedan.

Police gathered evidence and looked for the sedan but didn’t find anything. Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group