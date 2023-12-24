Detectives investigating after 73-year-old woman hit and killed on Aurora

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was struck by a car on Aurora Saturday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian off Aurora Avenue North and Lynn Street.

The Seattle Police Department said officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. and found Seattle Fire personnel giving medical aid to the injured pedestrian. After life-saving efforts, the 73-year-old woman died at the scene.

SPD said a 45-year-old man was heading southbound on Aurora Avenue North when he allegedly hit the woman.

DRE evaluated the driver but found no signs of impairment.

TCIS detectives are currently investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group