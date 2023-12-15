Detectives investigate ‘suspicious circumstance after man killed in Pe Ell

PE ELL, Wash. — Detectives in Lewis County are investigating after a man was killed in Pe Ell on Thursday evening.

Deputies say they arrived at a residential property in the 400 block of South 3rd Street after getting reports of “a suspicious circumstance” around 10:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found an unresponsive 43-year-old man. He was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital where he later died.

After some brief investigating, detectives arrested a 46-year-old who was booked into the Lewis County Jail for murder.

“This incident is still pending further investigation,” said a spokesperson. “An autopsy has been scheduled, and further information regarding the decedent, including cause and manner of death, will be released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.”

If you have any information about the incident Lewis County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at (360) 748-9286.

