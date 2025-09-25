Detectives ask for help identifying bicycle-riding arsonist suspect in Tracyton area

TRACYTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is seeking information about the identity of a person believed to be connected to a series of arsons.

KCSO says that more than a dozen fires have started in the brush and wooded areas in the Tracyton area.

Most of the fires happened near Alexis Drive NE and McWilliams Road in unincorporated Bremerton.

The fires caused minor damage to the retention pond bridge, Tracyton Elementary School, a post office, and Boy Scout Hall on Bunker Street NW near NW Nichols Avenue.

A reward of up to $1000 has been offered by Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about these arson cases, call 911.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by texting information through the P3 Tips App or calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

