DES MOINES, Wash. — A man who Des Moines Police suspected of stealing decided to make a run for it instead of speaking with officers.

On Monday, officers in the 23000 block of Pacific Highway South tried to detain the man, but instead, he threw down the stolen goods and ran away.

He jumped a fence and led officers on a short chase before they caught up with him and took him into custody.

The man had several felony warrants out of King County and was booked into jail.













