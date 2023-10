An off-ramp in Des Moines was closed Monday night for an overturned semi-truck, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 7:55 p.m. Monday, crews responded to the overturned semi-truck on the southbound State Route 509 off-ramp to South 188th Street.

WSDOT expected the closure to be lengthy and did not have an estimated time for when the off-ramp would be reopened.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.

