Des Moines man shot after argument at bus stop

A man was shot after an argument on a bus led to a shooting at a bus stop, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Just after noon Thursday, officers from Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, and King County responded to the reported shooting near 27200 Pacific Highway South.

Detectives believe the suspect and the victim had an argument on the bus and after they exited near the 27300 block of Pacific Highway South, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

The suspect was not located.

The victim, a 36-year-old Des Moines man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

