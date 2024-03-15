Des Moines firefighters battle blaze at duplex for second time in two months

A residential building that was forced uninhabitable because of a fire in late January went up in flames again Friday morning.

South King Fire and Rescue, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, and King County Fire District 2 responded to the fire.

Des Moines police officers were initially at the duplex investigating a possible theft, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

Since the building went up in flames on January 23, there have been several reports of people breaking into the boarded-up duplex, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

The fire on January 23 was an accidental kitchen fire, according to neighbors.

When firefighters arrived on scene, officers believed someone was still inside. No one was found after a primary and secondary search of the building, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

Three officers had to be treated for injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Officers also located a stolen truck parked outside the building, but no one was found or detained.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group