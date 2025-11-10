Derelict tugboat with 1,500 gallons of fuel found sinking near Kitsap Peninsula

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology says a 64-foot tugboat called the Mollusk detached from its anchor after losing power and was found breaking apart near the Kingston Marina on Thursday.

The boat was estimated to have around 1,500 gallons of fuel on board.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Northwest towed the Mollusk to Appletree Cove and have begun defueling the tug.

In a post on Facebook, the Department of Ecology asks if you have a boat that isn’t seaworthy, to properly dispose of it before it becomes a hazard to the environment.

For more resources, visit https://dnr.wa.gov/aquatics/recovering-derelict-vessels.

©2025 Cox Media Group