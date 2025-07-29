Deputy staffing restored in King County precincts following budget boost

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The King County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that deputy staffing levels have returned to normal in the North and Southeast precincts following months of reduced coverage.

The cuts began in March, following staffing reductions caused by unexpected overtime costs. The reduced coverage placed significant strain on emergency response services, particularly in rural and suburban areas.

King County Council approves $845K in supplemental funding

The renewed staffing levels follow the King County Council’s approval of $845,000 in supplemental funding to reverse the cuts. The funding, proposed by King County Council members Sarah Perry and Reagan Dunn, was included in a mid-year budget adjustment passed earlier this month.

“Today’s restoration of staffing levels is a victory for public safety and for unincorporated King County,” Dunn said. “The safety of residents in these communities should never be neglected to pay the price for budgeting decisions beyond their control.”

The funding not only restores daily staffing but also supports longer-term planning. As part of the same initiative, the council is launching an effort to review the sheriff’s office staffing model to ensure it meets the evolving needs of communities outside incorporated cities.

