Deputy dives to safety as patrol car struck by drunk driver in Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputy dives to safety in Bellingham. (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Friday, a deputy dove to safety at the Hannegan and Kelly intersection in North Bellingham when a drunk driver smashed into their patrol car.

The deputy was directing traffic while wearing a reflective vest when they noticed an oncoming semi-truck that was speeding toward them.

Despite the patrol car having its lights on, the semi-truck barely slowed before crashing directly into its driver’s side door.

The deputy was able to jump out of the way just before the crash and landed in a nearby ditch.

Even though the deputy was only slightly hurt, the patrol car was seriously damaged.

The driver was arrested for DUI.

