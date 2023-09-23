Deputy dives to safety as patrol car struck by drunk driver in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Friday, a deputy dove to safety at the Hannegan and Kelly intersection in North Bellingham when a drunk driver smashed into their patrol car.

The deputy was directing traffic while wearing a reflective vest when they noticed an oncoming semi-truck that was speeding toward them.

Despite the patrol car having its lights on, the semi-truck barely slowed before crashing directly into its driver’s side door.

The deputy was able to jump out of the way just before the crash and landed in a nearby ditch.

Even though the deputy was only slightly hurt, the patrol car was seriously damaged.

The driver was arrested for DUI.

Please: Drive sober. Move over, slow down. pic.twitter.com/rOvuvW31O6 — Whatcom County Sheriff's Office (@whatcomsheriff) September 22, 2023

