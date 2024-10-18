Deputy bodycam footage captures Seattle house fire rescue

SEATTLE — Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office caught the rescue of a homeowner and family dog on bodycam video during a house fire in late September.

Brandyn Hull, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, said that shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, deputies with Precinct 4 spotted thick, black smoke coming from a Seattle home and detached garage. They immediately ran toward the home, where they found a fire. Deputies also ran to the neighbor’s home and told them to leave.

The responding fire department arrived at the scene and helped during the incident.

“Everyone got out safely, including the family dog,” Hull said.

The rescue was caught on deputy bodycam videos, showing firefighters bringing a dog outside to safety.

Following an investigation, the fire was declared accidental.

The homeowners told emergency personnel that they burned cardboard boxes in an open fire pit in their backyard. When the homeowner walked away, they noticed embers and ash from the fire pit floating around the yard.

The homeowner tried to put the fire out with a hose but was unsuccessful.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.





