Deputies: Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg Friday night while walking down the street in Lynnwood.

It happened on Highway 99 near Bartell Drugs around 8:00 p.m.

Deputies say the woman was with several other people at the time when a vehicle driving by fired multiple rounds at them.

She was hit once in the leg.

No one else was hurt.

Multiple people were in the car, but no description was given.

Anyone who was in the area and saw something is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line: (425) 388-3845.

