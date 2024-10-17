Deputies: Woman on drugs stole car with infant inside, then a Warden cop car

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an infant from Warden is home safe after a woman believed to be on drugs stole a family’s car with a child inside.

It happened on Wednesday just after 10:30 a.m.

Warden police say a parent called 911 after their vehicle was stolen from an address on Main Street with their 2-month-old in the back.

Officers used traffic cameras to help track the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, someone else called 911 to report someone swerving all over the road near Road 3-Northeast and Road S-Northeast in Moses Lake.

According to deputies, the description of the vehicle matched the stolen one.

When law enforcement arrived, they handcuffed the woman and put her into the back of a Warden police car, then reunited the child with its parents.

Deputies say the woman contorted her body to bring her cuffed hands from her back to her front, then managed to crawl into the patrol car’s front seat and drive away.

Sheriff’s deputies chased her about a half mile down the road and pinned her in using their vehicles.

Deputies say she was under the influence of drugs and she was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Grant County Jail.

