Deputies use PIT maneuver to stop robbery suspect on SR 512

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department used a PIT maneuver to stop a robbery suspect on Eastbound State Route 512 near Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Friday.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. and caused a traffic backup for just over an hour.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tells KIRO 7 they were pursuing a suspect from an earlier armed robbery that happened in Spanaway.

Deputies believe the suspect robbed the GameStop on Mountain Highway and 200th Street at gunpoint.

The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a successful PIT maneuver, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is being booked on first-degree robbery, felony eluding, and resisting arrest.

