Deputies trying to identify man who robbed Gig Harbor market at gunpoint

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find an armed robber.

Deputies say a man allegedly robbed the Rosedale Market at 8111 86th Avenue Northwest, at gunpoint.

He is described as a white man in his 30s wearing a black Oakley hoodie, a black hat with yellow, red, and green writing, and a black mask, pants, and shoes.

His car was described as a silver BMW, with possibly a bullet hole in the windshield.

Another person was seen in the man’s car but never got out.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.









©2023 Cox Media Group