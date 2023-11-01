Deputies in Silverdale looking for man wanted attempting to steal purses, assaulting Ross employee

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for attempting to steal several purses and assaulting an employee at Ross Dress for Less.

On Oct. 28, a man was spotted by employees cutting the security tags off purses at a Ross Dress for Less in Silverdale.

When an employee confronted the man, he attempted to drag the display rack and slammed into the employee, according to deputies.

The man cursed at the employee and threatened her as he left the store.

According to deputies, he drove away in a car that appeared to have forged plates.

If you have information about this man, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case K23-010712.

