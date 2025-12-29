Deputies save Poulsbo woman after she got lost in the woods in Kitsap County

POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old woman was found safe after getting lost in the woods near her home.

A call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Christmas afternoon about a woman who had disappeared from her home on Ammon Lane near SR 3.

Deputies and rescue workers looked around the woods near her house.

Drones and search dogs were used during the search.

The woman was eventually found after officers from the Bainbridge Island Police Department and deputies searched an area of dense brush near her home.

She was carried to safety and taken to St. Michael’s Medical Center for treatment.

