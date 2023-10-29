Deputies respond to bomb threat at Leavenworth’s Rhein Haus Restaurant

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Chelan County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Rhein Haus restaurant in Leavenworth on Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Mike Morrison.

Someone had sent a text saying there was a “pipe bomb” in the restaurant’s bathroom.

The person who sent the message also said they were in the room with the explosives. The suspect described himself as a man named John who had blond hair and was wearing a blue shirt with black pants.

Deputies cleared the area but no suspect or bomb was found.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the message’s IP address came out of West Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.

