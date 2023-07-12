Deputies looking for women seen stealing bulbs, produce at Pierce County farm

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies say they’re looking for a group of women who stole about $1,500 worth of goods from a small organic farm.

On Monday, bulbs and produce were stolen from the farm on 40th Street East in the Waller area, which is south of Fife and west of Puyallup.

The farm owner wasn’t home when the thieves struck, but a neighbor provided investigators with surveillance footage of the theft and suspects, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

That footage showed the women were in a white, 2005 Chrysler minivan with Washington plate CFU4147.

Deputies said the van is listed as sold but there is no buyer name in the system.

Investigators said while they expect that some people in the community may have seen the women at stores and other places, they are specifically looking for the suspects’ names and where they live.

If you have information about the case, you can leave an anonymous tip at tpcrimestoppers.com, through the P3 Tips app, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

