Deputies looking for missing 12-year-old out of Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.
Braydon Chappell was last seen leaving his home near 1100 117th St S, a suburb area in Parkland.
He is about 5′1″ and has dirty blond hair and green eyes.
He was wearing the same clothing as pictured below.
If you see him, call 911.
