Deputies looking for missing 12-year-old out of Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.

Braydon Chappell was last seen leaving his home near 1100 117th St S, a suburb area in Parkland.

He is about 5′1″ and has dirty blond hair and green eyes.

He was wearing the same clothing as pictured below.

Missing Juvenile



Pierce County Sheriff's detective need help locating missing juvenile Braydon Chappell who was last seen leaving his home in the 1100 block of 117th St. S in Parkland. Braydon was wearing the same clothing in his picture. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/0V5InbuRHt — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 13, 2025

If you see him, call 911.





©2025 Cox Media Group