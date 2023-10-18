Deputies looking for man accused of robbing Kitsap County gas station

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office released a video from the Food Mart gas station at 4121 West State Highway 16 in Gorst.

The robbery happened around 3:27 a.m. on October 16.

The video shows the man allegedly threatening the clerk with a gun and demanding cash and items from the store.

He then left in a red Ford Super Duty extended cab. The sheriff’s office said there was another person inside the truck who wasn’t seen on the video.

If you have information call 911 or email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov





