Deputies investigating South Hill road rage shooting

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver said he was shot at Saturday in the 13200 block of 98th Avenue Court East in South Hill, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department report.

In the report, the driver states that a white Mercedes passed him in the turn lane and then brake-checked him while he was southbound on 94th Ave East near 136th Street East.

The driver followed the Mercedes as the driver turned northbound onto 98th Avenue Court East.

The driver of the Mercedes turned into a residence and the two drivers exchanged words. In the exchange, the driver of the Mercedes challenged the victim driver to a fight.

The victim drove past but had to turn around as he had reached a dead end.

As the driver went past the house a second time the Mercedes driver fired several shots at the driver’s car. There were no injuries.

Deputies found several shell casings at the scene, but the Mercedes was gone. Neither the suspect nor the vehicle have been found. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

©2023 Cox Media Group