Deputies investigating after man fatally shot at SeaTac motel parking lot

A man has died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Seatac Thursday morning.

At about 12:43 a.m., police with the SeaTac Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 16500 block of International Boulevard South.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics with the fire department attempted to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Per the King County Sheriff’s Office, no information about a possible suspect was available.

