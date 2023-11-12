Pierce County deputies investigating after 6 people shot at house party

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after six people were shot at a house party, rented through Airbnb, in Puyallup.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to the 11500 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies found one person who was shot and then started getting phone calls about other people at several hospitals who were shot.

A 17-year-old man has life-threatening injuries. There were four other men who were shot in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman, who all have non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSD believes there were multiple shooters. There are no suspects in custody.

KIRO 7 found a poster advertising the party, a “birthday bash,” online. The post says, “Security will be enforced.”

If you have any information or videos of the shooting contact PCSD or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Through the P3 Tips app, at Tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2023 Cox Media Group