Deputies investigating after 32-year-old Spanaway woman found dead in her home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County Deputies are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Spanaway on Saturday.

Deputies first tweeted about the investigation around 4:30 a.m. The woman was found in the 500 block of 167th Street Court East.

Deputies said they will send updates when they have more information.

Deputies are responding to the 500 block of 167th St. Ct. E for a death investigation of a 32 year old female found deceased in her home. Detectives and PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/FiXvCsAbDc — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 24, 2023

