Deputies investigate explosion at Kent Sounder parking garage

Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported explosion at the Kent Sounder Station parking garage Monday night.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies responded to a report of juveniles detonating explosives at the parking garage before leaving the area in a car.

Additionally, security found an undetonated explosive device.

The King County Bomb Disposal Unit also responded, disposed of the device, and looked throughout the garage for other devices.

Aside from the scorch marks, there was no damage to the parking garage structure.

No suspects have been identified.

©2024 Cox Media Group