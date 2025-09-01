Deputies: Guns and drugs seized after traffic stop, search warrant in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Wash. — Deputies in Skamania County allegedly seized two loaded guns and counterfeit drugs after a traffic stop led to a search warrant late last week.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 29, deputies in Stevenson stopped a car for lighting and license plate violations.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Skamania, got out of the car before deputies even asked. After briefly speaking to deputies, the driver went back to the car to grab his required documents.

While the driver reached towards the passenger side of the car, deputies say they saw “two loaded high-capacity handgun magazines partially under the driver’s seat.”

The driver was immediately detained.

Deputies confirmed there were two handguns near the passenger seat, and the driver did not have a valid concealed pistol license for them.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Skamania County Jail for two counts of carrying firearms and one count of driving without a license.

While serving a search warrant on the car, deputies found multiple prescription medications.

“The medications were prepackaged in smaller bags and appeared to be Xanax and Adderall pills. The medications and bottles of promethazine with codeine will be sent to the WSP Crime Lab for analysis. The driver advised the medications had been illegally purchased online,” the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The man will also now face charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office reminded community members of “the dangers surrounding counterfeit or illegal medication,” as they may contain fentanyl or other drugs, adding, “citizens should only possess and use prescription medications prescribed by their doctor.”

