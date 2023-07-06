Deputies find man dead after shooting outside Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies found a man dead outside a Spanaway home on Wednesday.

At 12:56 a.m. deputies got a call of a shooting in the street in the 1800 block of 187th Street Court East, said the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said when they got there, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the street. After talking to the people who reported the shooting, deputies determined the shooter was still in a house in the neighborhood.

Deputies then surrounded the home and called for everyone to come outside. After everyone was detained detectives were able to conduct interviews and check the scene for evidence, said the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives talked to people in the house who confirmed there was a fight that happened in the street before the shooting.

Forensic investigators also arrived and collected evidence. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is helping detectives to identify the dead man.

No arrests have been made yet.

©2023 Cox Media Group