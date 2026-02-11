Deputies clean up Parkland property that had 70 calls in 2 years

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says that they cleared a vacant property in Parkland known for drug use and illegal fires.

The vacant property on 113th St. S and Yakima Ave. is said to have 70 911 calls in the last 2 years.

Many of the calls have been tied to illegal fire, drug use, overdose investigation, shooting, and theft.

The property was near a school and posed a threat to the neighborhood.

PCSO liaison deputies worked with the county building and code enforcement to condemn and clear the property.

