The Department of Transportation begins Fairview bike lane project

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) started installing protected bike lanes between Fairview Avenue North and Roy Street on Saturday.

Construction is expected to last up to two weeks and is weather-dependent. The end goal is to create bike lanes running parallel to Interstate 5 for people walking, biking, and rolling to Lake Union. This project is all a part of the Eastlake Layover Facility Mobility Improvements Project.

SDOT says that the new path will improve the rider network throughout Seattle while connecting to future bike facilities like the bike lanes that are part of the RapidRide J project that starts in 2024. The project is funded in part by Levy to Move Seattle which maintains streets, and bridges, and invests in affordable travel options.

Here are some expected impacts as a result of the construction:

· Temporary directed traffic around work zones between Roy Street and East Galer Street.

· Temporary driveway impacts.

· Noise, dust, vibrations, and machinery sounds.

· Parking restrictions.

· Typical work hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group