Department of Ecology seeks public comment on disposal of harmful firefighting foam

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Firefighting foam that contains PFAS is used to fight fires involving oil, gasoline, or other flammable liquids. The foam is also a leading cause of PFAS contamination in drinking water across Washington.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that don’t easily break down. They are found in a wide range of products including cookware and stain-resistant clothing, according to the Associated Press.

Now that safer alternatives to these foams have recently become available, the Washington Department of Ecology is seeking public comment on five disposal options for firefighting foams with toxic PFAS chemicals.

“Comments will help inform Ecology’s selection of a disposal method for the program,” said a spokesperson. “The draft EIS describes five disposal options for municipal supplies of AFFF: incineration, solidification and landfilling, deep-well injection, approved hold-in-place, and no action.”

It also includes the health and environmental impacts of each option along with possible mitigation strategies.

To submit a public comment, visit the Department of Ecology website. Comments will be open through Feb. 5.

©2023 Cox Media Group