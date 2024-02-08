Department of Agriculture warns of Trader Joe’s product with rocks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) put out an alert for a Trader Joe’s frozen pilaf on Wednesday.

It said the frozen ready-to-eat chicken pilaf could be contaminated with rocks.

“One consumer reported a dental injury from consuming the product,” said the FSIS.

The FSIS is warning customers to avoid eating the product.

“This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” said the FSIS.

There is no recall because Trader Joe’s has taken the product off its shelves and you can no longer buy it.

The chicken, lentil, and caramelized onion pilafs were produced from November 1, 2023, to January 19, 2023.

The warning is for 14-oz plastic packages containing “Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with saffron basmati rice, dark chicken meat, dates, and golden raisins.”

The product has the establishment number P-45322. It was distributed to Trader Joe’s grocery stores nationwide.

The FSIS said if you are concerned about an injury or illness, contact a healthcare provider.

If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also email MPHotline@usda.gov.

If you want to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, go to https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

