Demonstrators hold walk-out at Seattle Central College on May Day

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 100 faculty members, staff, and students held a walk-out at Seattle Central College on Thursday as part of a nationwide May Day “Day of Action.”

Holding signs and chanting, demonstrators said teachers across the system face threats of layoffs and furloughs due to increasingly tight higher education budgets.

“The state has not been investing in higher education for decades,” Helena Romero, a teacher at Seattle Central College, said. “Our allocation models are not equitable. Our taxation models are not equitable, and if we had progressive taxation in this state, we wouldn’t be in this problem.”

Protesters carried signs opposing Donald Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The demonstration remained peaceful.

