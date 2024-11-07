Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to US House in Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won a fourth term Thursday in Washington, beating Republican Carmen Goers in a district made up of a mix of wealthy Seattle exurbs and central Washington farmland.

The 8th District seat had always been held by the GOP before Schrier, a pediatrician, took office in 2019. She survived a series of somewhat close races since then before facing Goers this year.

Schrier has combined progressive stances, such as protecting abortion rights, with an emphasis on securing highway money or funding for specialty crop research facilities. The Washington Farm Bureau endorsed her this year.

Goers, a commercial banker, said she was running to tamp down inflation, stop further regulation of American businesses, support law enforcement and cut back on crime. She also promised to “go to war with the Department of Education,” saying that instead of learning reading, writing and math, children are being “caught in the culture wars of the progressive left.”

