Deming man sentenced to over 13 years for having 90,000 files of child sexual abuse material

A man from Deming, Washington, was sentenced to 160 months in prison for having child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Robert J. Howell Jr., 47, was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle after a judge said that the ruling was influenced by the quantity and violent nature of the material.

The investigation began in late 2019 when a foreign police organization alerted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that an IP address connected to Howell Jr.’s home accessed a website containing child sexual abuse material, the DOJ release said.

On September 15, 2020, federal agents seized several dozen electronic devices from Howell’s home, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found over 90,000 files showing child sexual abuse on 21 electronic devices, including images involving extreme violence against very young children.

Howell Jr. will also serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison term and has been ordered to pay $141,000 in restitution to the 47 child victims.

