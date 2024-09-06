Delivery driver shot, truck stolen near Deception Pass, suspect arrested hours later

Island County deputies arrested a suspect following a robbery and shooting near Deception Pass early Wednesday morning, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Department.

The 23-year-old suspect, identified as Adam Belanger, was taken into custody after a series of events that began around 6:13 a.m.

Deputies were first dispatched after a 911 call from a passing motorist, who reported having a gunshot victim in their car and heading to Island Hospital in Anacortes.

The victim, a delivery truck driver, told the motorist he had been shot by a man who confronted him while he was stopped on the roadside near the intersection of State Route 20 and Cornet Bay Road.

The suspect then drove away south in the victim’s truck.

Shortly after the shooting, additional calls came in reporting that a delivery truck had gone off the road on Monkey Hill Road, with the engine running and the driver missing.

Another caller reported encountering a man who matched the suspect’s description and attempted to steal a bicycle from their outbuilding.

The suspect was seen discarding clothing as he fled with the bicycle.

Law enforcement officers, including Washington State Troopers, tracked the suspect to Imperial Lane, where he was apprehended without incident.

The suspect was transported to Whidbey Health Hospital for evaluation before being booked into Island County Jail.

He faces potential charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

The victim, who was transported to Island Hospital, is in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

