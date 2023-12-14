Defense argues ‘we’re putting methamphetamine on trial’ as Manuel Ellis murder trial continues

The Manuel Ellis murder trial continued on Wednesday with the third day of closing arguments.

Defense attorneys worked to fight the charges against three Tacoma police officers: Timothy Rankine, Matthew Collins, and Christopher Burbank.

Attorneys went through a list of 18 reasons why the jury should doubt the prosecutor’s allegations - that Ellis died at the hands of the officers. Throughout the trial, we saw prosecutors allege that the officers tased, beat, and choked Ellis to death.

Defense attorneys heavily disputed that, reiterating their stance that Ellis died from an enlarged heart, and methamphetamine found in his system.

“They say we’re putting Manuel Ellis on trial. I completely disagree. You’re not putting Manuel Ellis on trial. We’re putting methamphetamine on trial,” said the defense.

Prosecutors now are taking their opportunity for a rebuttal. Once that wraps, this case could be handed to a jury as soon as Thursday.

