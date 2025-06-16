Death investigation slows traffic on I-5 in south Seattle during morning commute

SEATTLE — Traffic was backed up about three miles on northbound I-5 near Boeing Access Road while law enforcement investigated a shooting that left one person dead.

The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m., near Boeing Field, and law enforcement blocked off the right lane and shoulder for several hours.

The right lane was still blocked about an hour later, and traffic was backed up several miles.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded and declared a man in his 30s dead at the scene.

The incident was reported as a shooting.

The area that was blocked off my police is a wooded area along the interstate.

It’s unclear if the man shot himself or was shot by another person.

Washington State Patrol is taking over the death investigation.

All lanes of traffic were cleared around 8:41 a.m. as troopers wrapped up the scene.

©2025 Cox Media Group