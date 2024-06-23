Local

Dearinger Fire burns near Darrington

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
A forest fire of about 10 acres is burning near Darrington, according to Washington State DNR Wildfire.

Reported Saturday at about 2 p.m., the fire is burning in steep terrain northeast of Darrington.

Multiple crews have been assigned to fight the blaze.


