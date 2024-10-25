Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders spreads to 13 states, including WA

Federal health officials reported Friday that a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has spread, with 75 confirmed cases across 13 states, including Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 22 people have been hospitalized, with two developing a severe kidney complication and one fatality reported.

While no definitive source has been pinpointed, investigators with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are focusing on slivered onions and beef patties used in the burgers.

McDonald’s has indicated that Taylor Farms, a California-based produce supplier, provided the yellow onions, which have since been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

In response to the outbreak, McDonald’s pulled the Quarter Pounder from its menu in multiple states on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

Health officials are urging consumers to remain vigilant as they work to confirm the source of the contamination.

