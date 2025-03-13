Deadly dog walk: Seattle police say owner shot someone’s pet in self defense

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department said an early morning walk took a deadly turn after two dogs started fighting.

Officers said two people were walking their pets when one of the dogs bit down on the other’s neck and refused to let go.

One of the owners intervened, and officers said the person ended up pulling out their gun and shot the dog.

The animal didn’t survive.

Police said that upon further investigation, they learned that the dog owner acted in self-defense after unsuccessfully trying to separate the dogs.

Officers said that person initially left the scene but later called 911 to explain what happened and is cooperating with their investigation.

No arrest was made due to the circumstances.





