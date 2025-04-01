Deadly crash shuts down Issaquah road for 4 hours

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says a woman from Snoqualmie and her dog both died in a car crash Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on 17th Avenue Northwest near Newport Way Northwest.

The road was closed for about four hours.

Washington State Patrol is now looking into what caused the crash, and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is determining whether there were any health factors at play.

The name of the woman, who was in her 40′s, is not being released at this time.









