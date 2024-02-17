Dead man identified after being found in Port Angeles

A man that was found dead last week in Port Angeles has been identified.

Clallam County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) sent out a press release identifying Jarrett R. Wilson Jr, 33, as the person who was found deceased near milepost 38 off of State Route 112 West in Port Angeles on Friday.

On Feb. 15, CCSO and Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a 911 call after someone was walking their dog and made the gruesome discovery. They pointed out the dead man was located by a picnic area on private property along Highway 112.

When the victim was found, he was wearing dark dark-colored jacket, jeans with a belt, and dark-colored long johns but no shoes or socks and was described as an African-American man. The victim did not show any signs of trauma and there were no suspicions of foul play, police say.

Both agencies looked for additional evidence of how the victim died but were not able to determine additional details on how Wilson Jr. died.

Wilson Jr. does not have any relatives in Washington State. His next of kin are located in Texas and have been notified of his passing, deputies stated on their release.









