DEA wants your unused prescription medications

SEATTLE — On Saturday, April 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Seattle Field Division is hosting its annual National Drug Prescription Take Back event.

Unused prescription medication is often a gateway to drug abuse and addiction, which is why the DEA has been offering a safe and anonymous way for people to dispose of these medications.

“DEA is committed to protecting the safety and health of all Americans. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free and easy way to come together as a community to turn the tide on the drug poisoning epidemic,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

For the past 26 years, the DEA has collected various forms of medication and are including vaping devices so long as the batteries are removed.

With 5,000 locations nationwide you can search for a location near you, but if unable to find a location or miss the date, medications can still be dropped off at pharmacies near you.

