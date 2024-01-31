Dangerous laser strikes on aircraft at an all-time high, with hundreds in Washington last year

Laser attacks on across the country reached an all-time high last year, with incidents in Washington continuing to be consistently high.

In 2023, there were 530 incidents where lasers were shined at aircraft. The locations where the lasers originated included Auburn, Burien, Everett, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Moses Lake, Oak Harbor, Pasco, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Yakima, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat, and many types of high-powered lasers can temporarily blind or injure pilots. Since the FAA started recording laser strikes in 2010, pilots have reported more than 300 injuries.

Shining a laser at aircraft carries FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents.

Violators can also face criminal penalties.

