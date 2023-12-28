Damage from 15K acre Bolt Creek fire spurs massive changes along US 2 highway

STEVENS PASS — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation have finished several projects to stop debris from flowing onto the Highway after the 2022 Bolt Creek Fire.

The inferno burned nearly 15,000 acres in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and left behind some troublesome hazards.

Previously, officials were forced to close US 2 east of Gold Bar multiple times after debris from the “burn scar” fell onto the highway.

“Even after the fire, there is still a chance that debris, such as rocks and mud, might flow down from the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar,” said a spokesperson. “But we have good news!”

“We just finished a project that will make it less likely for debris flows to block travel along US 2/Stevens Pass Highway,” they continued.

To stop debris from causing drain blockages, flooding, and hazards, crews built two debris fences -- one 60 feet long and the other 110 feet long -- above each culvert.

Officials expect these fences to stop some of the debris when there is more flooding.

They also commissioned a six-foot-tall berm made out of natural materials to do the same job. The barrier is 94 feet long and uses nearly 300 tons of material.

“Our maintenance crews will keep an eye on the highway along the burn scar, looking for downed trees and limbs, clearing ditches and culverts, and looking for any early warning signs of a potential debris flow,” said a spokesperson.

