Cyclist injured in Point Ellice hit and run; Suspect arrested in Oregon

POINT ELLICE, Wash. — A black Ram truck and cyclist were traveling south on Highway 101 near the Astoria-Megler Bridge when the truck drove into shoulder and hit the biker around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Suspect, who was a 79-year-old man from Ilwaco, then drove away and was later arrested on Oregon.

The 58-year-old biker from Bend Oregon was wearing his helmet, but still needed to be taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The Washington State Patrol says that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident and that charges are currently pending.





