Custer man charged with first-degree murder

CUSTER, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on Friday in connection with a death investigation in Custer.

61-year-old Donald Malone was booked in the Whatcom County Jail, charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies say they are investigating a death at a home near West 75th Street and Bruce Road.

Malone is being held on $2 million bail, according to the Whatcom County Jail roster.

